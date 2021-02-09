2021 Mazda CX-30 driven, Lotus says goodbye, electric Jeep Wrangler teased: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo cranks up the fun and the price

Mazda drops a 2.5-liter turbo-4 in the 2021 CX-30 small crossover, but expects shoppers to pay a pretty premium.

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross sports a new look, higher price of $24,590

The 2022 Eclipse Cross compact crossover gets a new look, improved features, and a higher price.

2021 Nissan Titan review

The 2021 Nissan Titan pickup truck doesn't come in as many configurations as the Ford F-150 or Ram 1500, but its standard safety and convenience features that help it earn a TCC Rating of 5.3 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Lotus Elise and Exige final editions

Lotus has a new series of sports cars coming to replace the Elise, Exige and Evora, the first of which is due in 2022.

Subaru reportedly working on all-wheel-drive hot hatch

Subaru might be working on a spiritual successor to its Impreza WRX hatchback.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots: Get ready for a Ferrari SUV

Ferrari's four-door, four-seat Purosangue SUV has been spotted testing.

From Green Car Reports:

Teaser for battery-electric Jeep Wrangler concept

Jeep has teased a fully electric Wrangler, in concept form, for a March debut.

Rivian electric truck deliveries start this summer, but showrooms don't exist yet

The electric truck maker Rivian has confirmed that one of its first showroom spaces will be in Chicago—in the same state as its factory.

Tesla existed before Elon Musk: Founders on how they pitched the idea

Tesla was founded by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, but Elon Musk brought the investment to the table that brought the Roadster project to fruition.