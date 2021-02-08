2021 Kia Sorento reviewed, Porsche 911 GT3 set to launch, Ioniq price hiked: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Kia Sorento review

The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento three-row crossover SUV gets hybrid powertrains and a more spacious interior; it gets a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator recalled for increased fire risk

Jeep's hallmark SUV and pickup come under NHTSA fire for risk of fire.

2022 Kia Sedona minivan to be renamed Kia Carnival

The Kia Sedona minivan is reportedly getting a name change to Carnival, along with a full redesign.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 debuting on February 16, 2021

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 to debut Feb. 16 with over 500 hp, available manual

The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 is coming soon, and the first specs have been locked in.

Will the hardcore 812 be Ferrari's last V-12 car without electrification or turbocharging?

The days of a Ferrari powered purely by a V-12 engine are likely to be over soon due to tighter emission standards.

Hyundai and Kia no longer in talks with Apple over car project

Hyundai and Kia may no longer be in talks with Apple but the tech giant has other potential partners for its car project.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Electric

2021 Hyundai Ioniq lineup gets slight price hike, with Ioniq 5 EV debut soon

With the bow of the Ioniq 5 electric crossover this month, the automaker's Prius fighter faces an uncertain future.

EV road-trip fast charging is expensive, and Massachusetts aims to tackle why

The state is reportedly accepting rate proposals to lessen "demand charges" that drive up the cost of DC fast charging.

Because of EV adoption, Norway nearly leads the world in per-capita electricity use

Norway has to produce and distribute much more energy per capita due to electric vehicles and electric heat.