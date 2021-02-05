2022 Pathfinder and Frontier previewed, 2021 Toyota RAV4 revisited: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Nissan Pathfinder preview

Redesigned for the first time since 2013, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder three-row crossover SUV sports a new look inside and out, and comes loaded with the latest convenience and safety technology.

2022 Nissan Frontier preview

Redesigned for the first time since the 2005 model year, the 2022 Nissan Frontier sports an overhauled exterior, a new interior, new suspension components, and a V-6 powertrain that debuted in 2020 models.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500 review

The 2021 GMC Sierra's TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10 trails the 2021 Ford F-150 and 2021 Ram 1500 by a full point due to its inefficient powertrains, lack of standard safety features, and its costly climb up the feature ladder.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Nissan Frontier

Preview: 2022 Nissan Frontier arrives with bold looks

Nissan's redesigned Frontier has taken on a new look but shares a lot mechanically with its predecessor.

2023 Porsche Cayenne spy shots: Major update pegged for performance SUV

The Porsche Cayenne looks set to take on a radical new look.

First Apple car reportedly designed to skip the driver

Apple is thought to be working on a self-driving electric vehicle, and it may just tap Hyundai to build it.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: Can its charge mode help boost mpg?

We took a pair of long road trips in the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime to find out if its charge mode might actually be more fuel efficient, and just how much fuel economy driving in Sport vs. Eco mode will cost you.

Ford ups investment in EVs, says they'll be "fundamental" to the Lincoln brand

With anticipation building for the F-150 Electric, Ford is boosting its focus on electric vehicles, including Lincoln luxury EVs.

Porsche Taycan “alternative” Super Bowl ad: Do you get the feels for electric cars?

An unofficial ad produced "on spec" doesn't show high-performance driving and relies on a new kind of narrative to spark EV interest.