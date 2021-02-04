Tesla recalls Model S and Model X, Genesis readies EV lineup, GM's Norway dig: What's New @ The Car Connection

Tesla capitulates in recall of Model X, Model S for touchscreen failure

Failure of the touchscreen in the 2012-2018 Model S and 2016-2018 Model X can lead to the loss of rearview camera images and some safety-critical functions.

2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class review

With a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class scales down German luxury into a compact-car footprint—but not without some sacrifice.

2021 Tesla Model Y review

The Model Y offers punchy performance, exceptional efficiency, and unparalleled technology. It earns a 7.4 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Genesis GV70

First Genesis EV will reportedly be called a GV60, electric GV70 to follow

According to a Korean news outlet, Genesis will launch its first EV this year and follow it up with several more in quick succession.

2022 Ford Bronco Heritage Edition spy shots: Retro touches on the way

Ford looks to be readying what's likely to be the first of many special-edition versions of its modern Bronco.

Apple reportedly hired Porsche chassis engineer for car project

Apple is rumored to be planning a self-driving electric car, and may have just hired a Porsche engineer to help develop it.

From Green Car Reports:

GM 2021 Super Bowl ad starring Will Ferrell

GM’s Will Ferrell Super Bowl ad challenges Norway, where it used to sell EVs

GM is planning to "crush" Norway's high per-capita rate of EV adoption with the comedy of Will Ferrall, a tease of the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV.

Apple Car EV project reportedly converging on Kia and its Georgia plant

Kia and its Georgia plant are, according to reports, in the running to build a car for Apple on Hyundai's modular E-GMP platform.

Study suggests EV drivers are more satisfied with wall chargers vs. mobile cords

Reliability and wifi connections were trouble spots, though, and the cost of the electricity played a role in EV drivers' satisfaction.