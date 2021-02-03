Raptor vs TRX, 2021 Ford Raptor launched, Tesla bows to recall pressure: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor vs. 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: Compare Trucks

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and 2021 Ram 1500 TRX off-road performance trucks feature powerful engines, long-travel suspension, big off-road tires, and the ability to go off-road at high speeds.

Nissan Pathfinder skips 2021 model year in advance of 2022 redesign

Nissan confirmed the lack of a 2021 model year and teased a video of the new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, which was last redesigned for 2013.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class review

With a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, the Mercedes GLE-Class has a powertrain for every purpose.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor preview: Off-roader gets rear coil springs, 37-inch tires, but no V-8 for now

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor pff-road pickup truck features a new coil-spring rear suspension, more suspension travel, available 37-inch tires, and the new-generation F-150's stiffer platform.

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R confirmed with V-8

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor doesn't get a V-8, but the 2022 F-150 Raptor R will.

Hear and see the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar hit the track

Mercedes-Benz AMG's One may have been delayed but the wait will be worth it for the 275 future owners.

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Tesla Model S

Tesla recalls 135,000 vehicles for display issues, after pressure from regulators

Failure-prone screens on 2012 Tesla Model S and 2016-2018 Tesla Model X are being recalled because they're safety-critical.

Toyota and Fiat Chrysler drop opposition to California emissions rules

As automakers voiced support for a higher mpg standard, they suggested targets lower than those set during the Obama administration.

Karma will test a hydrogen fuel-cell car without the infrastructure hurdles

In partnership with Blue World Technologies, Karma Automotive will test a fuel-cell car you'll fill up with liquid methane.