Nissan Pathfinder skips 2021 model year in advance of 2022 redesign

The Nissan Pathfinder three-row crossover SUV redirects its path by skipping over the 2021 model year in advance of its 2022 redesign, CarsDirect reported on Tuesday.

Nissan confirmed the lack of a 2021 model year and teased a video of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder, which was last redesigned for 2013. The three-row crossover SUV segment has exploded during that time, with new models such as the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade, Subaru Ascent, and Volkswagen Atlas launching alongside redesigned bestsellers such as the Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot, and Ford Explorer. The Pathfinder has lost a lot of ground in that time, including a 26% drop in 2020 from 2019, according to CarsDirect.

Nissan appears ready to right the ship, as pandemic-induced delays dampened its product onslaught of 10 new or redesigned models to launch in a 20-month span. Nissan announced last week the Frontier mid-size pickup truck will carry over through 2021, despite earlier plans that the redesign would coincide with the 2021 model year.

While it might confuse some shoppers on dealer lots or scouring websites for the latest and greatest, it's uncommon but not unusual for automakers to skip a model year. Supply issues related to the pandemic have made it much more common for model year 2021.

Acura skipped the 2021 model year on its bestselling MDX three-row crossover before launching the redesigned 2022 model, same as Nissan has done with the Pathfinder and Audi did with the A3 compact sedan. After refreshing the 2021 Honda Odyssey, Honda announced the 2022 model after just five months of sales for the 2021. It could no longer offer the HondaVac in-car vacuum cleaner due to supply issues.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and 2022 Nissan Frontier debut on Feb. 4.