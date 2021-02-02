Small AWD SUVs compared, Cadillac Blackwings launched, Atlis electric truckmaker makes big plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Subaru Crosstrek vs. 2021 Fiat 500X: Compare Crossover SUVs

Sport models upgrade the look and power of the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek and 2021 Fiat 500X, but which small crossover SUV is the better buy?

2021 Nissan Titan performs worse in crash tests: IIHS

The 2021 Nissan Titan full-size pickup truck took a step backward in crash test ratings, but took a step forward in preventing crashes, according to the IIHS.

2021 Jaguar I-Pace review

The Jaguar I-Pace offers strong performance and versatility, matched with an alluring design and traditional Jaguar cabin appointments. It earns a rating of 9.0.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings aim to be a gas on the track

Cadillac evolves the ATS-V and CTS-V with the 2022 CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing performance sedans.

Future Fords and Lincolns to run Android operating system, with Google apps built-in

Starting from 2023, Ford and Lincoln vehicles will be powered by Google's Android operating system.

2023 Lamborghini Urus spy shots: Mid-cycle update for this high-riding Raging Bull

Lamborghini is working on a facelift for its Urus and may introduce a new plug-in hybrid option with the update.

From Green Car Reports:

Atlis XT

Crowdfunded electric-truck hopeful Atlis has a super-size vision, dollar-menu budget

Atlis is claiming that it can create something greater than Tesla or Rivian with crowdfunding and a humble start.

Revamped 360-mile Tesla Model X: Will a yoke really replace a steering wheel?

Federal regulators haven't yet determined whether the aircraft-style yoke shown in the 2021 Tesla Model X and Model S is legal, according to several reports and responses.

Washington State bill would make new cars and trucks all-electric by 2030

The state has some of the highest gas prices and lowest electricity rates in the nation, which makes it well-positioned for an EV transition.