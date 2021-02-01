2021 BMW 4-Series tested, Dodge doubts V-8 future, Nissan cuts carbon footprint: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 BMW 4-Series review

The redesigned 2021 BMW 4-Series is offered as a coupe or convertible, with technology and performance that will delight. But the new front grille will steal most of the headlines as it dominates the 4-Series' front styling, for better or worse. The 2021 4-Series earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

Nissan recalls 2013-2015 Pathfinder for brake light issue

More than a quarter million 2013-2015 Nissan Pathfinders are being recalled due to a faulty brake relay switch.

2021 Lexus RC review

The 2021 Lexus RC is good sports coupe with good standard features and good performance upgrades, but is it good enough? It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock

Dodge boss: The V-8's days "are numbered"

The writing's on the wall, says Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings show up at Daytona 24 Hours, full reveal coming later today

The high-performance versions of Cadillac's compact and mid-size sedans are coming soon. We expect power and performance to beat their predecessors.

2021 Ford Super Duty gets Roush styling, suspension upgrades

If you're looking for a tough truck, Roush's take on the Ford F-Series Super Duty is hard to beat.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Nissan Rogue

Nissan cuts carbon footprint with closed-loop aluminum recycling

Aluminum can help make vehicles lighter without adding CO2 footprint to manufacturing, Nissan shows with its closed-loop recycling.

Jaguar Land Rover aims to boost EV range with more carbon fiber, composites

Shedding more weight from the body shell will help allow more space and weight for the battery pack, not to downsize it, Jaguar Land Rover says.

Electric coupe inspired by classic Porsche 356 showcases niche-EV skateboard platform

Low-volume EV makers can adapt the new skateboard platform for a wide range of uses, but it will debut in a Porsche-inspired package.