MDX versus Telluride, Toyota tops VW, Lordstown plans electric van: What's New @ The Car Connection

January 29, 2021

2022 Acura MDX vs. 2021 Kia Telluride: Compare Crossover SUVs

Better features and strong safety scores lift a returning champ above a strong contender.

GM joins growing number of automakers going electric to reduce emissions

GM's goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions by 2035 brings it in line with several automakers aiming to go electric to reduce vehicle emissions.

2021 BMW 7-Series review

With a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10, the 2021 BMW 7-Series teems with horsepower and allure.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

 

Toyota beats VW Group in global sales in 2020

Toyota has come out on top in a year where most automakers saw their sales dip due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

2022 Ford Expedition spy shots: New interior pegged for updated SUV

An updated Expedition with a new interior and possibly a hybrid powertrain is coming up shortly. 

2022 Lincoln Navigator spy shots: Flagship SUV to receive refinements

The Lincoln Navigator is due to be updated with some much-needed in-car tech.

From Green Car Reports:

Teaser for 2021 Lordstown Endurance

Teaser for 2021 Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown confirms electric van for 2022 production, LG Chem batteries for Endurance pickup

The Ohio-based electric truckmaker has made its choice of LG Chem cells official, and it's started development on an electric van.

Faraday Future potentially revived with IPO plan, Geely partnership: FF91 production soon? 

The brilliant FF91 electric luxury car might be produced in 2022 with the latest plan to revive Faraday Future. 

EV maker Lucid has a paint shop conceived for 400,000 vehicles a year

Lucid planned its plant around the paint shop to easily facilitate years of expansions, as it rolls out more EVs after the Air sedan.

