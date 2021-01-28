2022 Acura MDX tested, Tesla Model S and Model X refreshed: What's New @ The Car Connection

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2022 Acura MDX takes over the flagship role with flourishes of style and technology.
2022 Acura MDX vs. 2021 Lexus RX: Compare Crossover SUVs
Three-row family SUVs from Lexus and Acura bring all the right features, but one has all the right moves.
The Tesla Model 3 offers strong, satisfying performance, excellent driving range, and desirable technology features. We give it a 7.3 out of 10 overall.
From Motor Authority:
2021 Tesla Model S
2021 Tesla Model S and Model X revealed with airplane yoke steering wheel, Plaid performance variants
A refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X have arrived with a new interior and Plaid performance models boasting three-motor powertrains.
2022 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase spy shots: Stretched SUV in the works
Bentley is working on a long-wheelbase Bentayga but we may not see it in the United States.
VW's Project Trinity technological flagship will be priced like a Tesla Model 3
A new electric vehicle using highly automated production methods is coming from Volkswagen around the middle of the decade.
From Green Car Reports:
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid+
2021 Tesla Model S: Fresh interior, redesigned battery pack, before 520-mile Plaid+
A refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X will include an aircraft-style yoke in place of the traditional steering wheel and a new battery pack, with a 412-mile range listed.
Electric-car pioneer Nissan sets conservative targets, CO2-neutral goal for 2050
All-electric models could remain a small portion of Nissan's sales, with the remainder made up by E-Power hybrids.
Just before arrival of electric trucks, diesel sales are surging
Five of the top 10 non-gasoline models with the steepest sales gains in 2019 and 2020 were diesels, according to an industry group.
