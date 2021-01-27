2022 Mini Cooper refreshed, SSC Tuatara sets land-speed record: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Mini Cooper refreshed with new bumpers, $500 price bump

The 2022 Mini Cooper Hardtop and Convertible receive mild updates with some new front skins and more standard tech.

Car thefts spike in 2020 due to pandemic, economy

Car thefts were up 9.2% in 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, with a spike coming a few months into the pandemic.

2021 Porsche 718 review

The small, mid-engine Porsche sports car that's a convertible or coupe rates 7.0 on our overall scale.

From Motor Authority:

2021 SSC Tuatara Reruns Record Attempt, January 2021

SSC Tuatara sets land-speed record for production cars at 282.9 mph

After its third try, the SSC Tuatara has set a new production-car land-speed record of 282.9 mph verified by Racelogic GPS tracking data.

Preview: 2022 Hyundai Tucson N Line revealed with sporty looks but no extra power

The Hyundai Tucson N Line boasts an aggressive exterior design and unique interior details but little in the way of performance mods.

2022 Nissan Frontier spy shots: Long overdue redesign coming soon

A redesigned Nissan Frontier is coming soon to challenge the Tacoma, Ranger and Colorado in the mid-size arena.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Mini Cooper SE

2022 Mini Cooper SE preview: 110-mile “fun” EV gets a subtle update

Mini hasn't given the Cooper SE any more range for 2022, but it gets a bigger standard screen and downplays the yellow accents.

GM and Navistar will create and support 2,000 long-haul hydrogen fuel-cell semis

A partnership could prove hydrogen the better solution clean long-haul trucking—though it's not ready for the sustainability report quite yet.

Xpeng P7 upgrade cribs Navigate on Autopilot functions, adds lidar

The suite called Navigation Guided Pilot, released by the Chinese EV maker Xpeng, sounds very close to Tesla's Navigate on Autopilot functionality—but with the addition of lidar.