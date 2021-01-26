2022 Honda Odyssey arrives, 2021 Acura TLX revisited, EVs attract interest: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Honda Odyssey starts at $33,265, loses HondaVac

In-van vacuum caught in supplier snafu, so Honda's moved ahead with the '22.

Kia cancels K900 and Cadenza sedans for 2021

Two more sedans go down as victims of SUVs as the slow-selling Kia K900 and Cadenza sedans won't return for the 2021 model year.

2021 Kia Forte review

The 2021 Kia Forte compact sedan benefits from stylish looks, a roomy interior, standard safety and convenience features, and an overall value that offset its mixed crash-test results and mediocre powertrains. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Acura TLX

Review update: Improved 2021 Acura TLX missed its chance for greatness

The 2021 Acura TLX is sportier and better looking, but a key chassis tweak could have made it better.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander spy shots: Bold new look for family SUV

Mitsubishi looks to be planning a bigger, more powerful Outlander.

NBC orders "American Auto" sitcom for 2021-2022 television season

The new "American Auto" sitcom will focus on a failing Detroit auto company trying to make a comeback in a changing marketplace.

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1T

Study: 2 in 5 pickup shoppers considering all-electric, and price is more important than HP

The priorities for electric truck shoppers might be more pragmatic than marketing plans for the first EV trucks suggest, a new study suggests.

American-made and all-electric: Biden plots out the future for the federal vehicle fleet

A Biden executive order issued Monday requires the government to buy more domestic goods, and accelerates the adoption of all-electric vehicles for the fleet.

Shell plans to buy streetside charging experts Ubitricity

Ubitricity claims to be the largest public charging network in the UK, although it's best known for building streetside charging into lampposts.