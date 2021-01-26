2022 Honda Odyssey starts at $33,265, loses HondaVac

The 2022 Honda Odyssey minivan is on sale now with a starting price of $33,265, Honda announced earlier this month. The represents a $300 increase over the abbreviated 2021 model, which had a price increase of $1,000 when it went on sale August 3. That's not the only price increase: Mandatory destination fees went up $55 to $1,175 for 2022. That brings the total price increase to $355 for the 2022 Odyssey with no real changes in content.

The unusual cadence of selling a full model year for only five months can be attributed to the pandemic and, more specifically, the lack of an onboard vacuum cleaner. Supplier issues caused Honda to discontinue the HondaVac option for the entire 2022 model year, a Honda spokesperson told The Drive. An option on Touring and standard on Elite trims, the HondaVac and its 8-foot hose was a handy and popular option.

There might be some available on 2021 models on dealer lots. The lack of vacuum doesn't shed any light on the $355 price increase after the refreshed 2021 Honda Odyssey. The minivan sported a new look with a wider, lower grille, and standard safety features expanded down the lineup to the base LX trim.

Standard safety features include active lane control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control down to a stop, and a rear seat reminder that alerts drivers of cargo and passengers left in the rear seats. LED headlights complement LED taillights and daytime running lights as standard across the five trim levels.

The LX trim comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a small 5.0-inch display screen, USB port, keyless entry and ignition, power adjustable front seats, and a 60/40-split third row that folds into the floor.

All Odysseys are powered by a 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6 with a 10-speed automatic transmission in front-wheel drive. Unlike the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and 2021 Toyota Sienna, the Odyssey does not offer all-wheel drive.

2021 Honda Odyssey 2021 Honda Odyssey 2021 Honda Odyssey

The EX trim costs $36,665 and remains the best bang for the buck. It comes with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, satellite radio, two USB ports, heated front seats, 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, three-zone climate control, power sliding rear doors, remote start, automatic high beams, and blind-spot monitors. Seating eight passengers, the EX has second-row seats that can fit three child safety seats or the middle seat can be removed to make various seating configurations on Honda's laterally sliding seat rails it calls MagicSlide.

For $39,935, the EX-L adds power sunroof, power liftgate, leather upholstery with contrast stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and five USB ports.

The Touring model saw a significant price cut of $2,560 for the 2021 model year, reflecting the top Elite trim as the Odyssey's premium choice. Priced at $43,975, it has 19-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, a third-row USB port, rear-seat entertainment system, native navigation, an in-car microphone, and a rear-seat reminder that projects a view of the rear seats on the touchscreen.

For $48,995, the Elite comes with ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, heated steering wheel, 11-speaker sound system, heated and cooled front seats, and power-folding side mirrors. It does not have a vacuum.