Nissan brand overview for 2021, Lotus develops new lineup, Tesla Model S chop top: What's New @ The Car Connection

Nissan made plenty of news in 2020 in the midst of a product onslaught, and most 2021 models will come with advanced safety features.

Nissan confirms Frontier pickup truck will carry over until 2022 redesign

The 2021 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup truck will be a carry-over model until the redesigned 2022 model debuts early this year, Nissan confirmed to The Car Connection on Monday.

2021 Mazda CX-3 review

One of the smallest small crossover SUVs, the 2021 Mazda CX-3 offsets its limited interior with good standard safety features, fun handling, and urban styling. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

Lotus Evija with new series of sports cars

Lotus Elise, Exige and Evora to bow out in 2021 ahead of new series of sports cars

Lotus is working on a new series of sports cars due on sale from 2022.

Mercedes-Benz shows off torque-vectoring ability of upcoming EQS

Mercedes' new electric powertrains will vastly improve the stability of the automaker's cars.

Honda E morphs into a pint-size drag racer

Honda's cutesy electric hatchback, the Honda E, has been turned into a drag racer.

Tesla Model S convertible conversion by Ares

Tesla Model S convertible conversion could be best alternative to overdue Roadster

Although this Model S ragtop is a one-off build, the Italian firm Ares design is showing its potential to custom-create a body style that Tesla hasn't prioritized.

Tesla Model S and Kia Niro EV top electric vehicle ownership study

Owners of the Model S are the most satisfied among EV owners, despite continued build-quality issues.

Electric DeLorean "time machine" revival now a possibility with replica rule

A revival of the DeLorean DMC-12 might now become all-electric, now that it has a regulatory path for production via a new replica rule from NHTSA.