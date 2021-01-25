Nissan brand overview for 2021, Lotus develops new lineup, Tesla Model S chop top: What's New @ The Car Connection

Nissan made plenty of news in 2020 in the midst of a product onslaught, and most 2021 models will come with advanced safety features.
Nissan confirms Frontier pickup truck will carry over until 2022 redesign
The 2021 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup truck will be a carry-over model until the redesigned 2022 model debuts early this year, Nissan confirmed to The Car Connection on Monday.
One of the smallest small crossover SUVs, the 2021 Mazda CX-3 offsets its limited interior with good standard safety features, fun handling, and urban styling. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.
From Motor Authority:
Lotus Evija with new series of sports cars
Lotus Elise, Exige and Evora to bow out in 2021 ahead of new series of sports cars
Lotus is working on a new series of sports cars due on sale from 2022.
Mercedes-Benz shows off torque-vectoring ability of upcoming EQS
Mercedes' new electric powertrains will vastly improve the stability of the automaker's cars.
Honda E morphs into a pint-size drag racer
Honda's cutesy electric hatchback, the Honda E, has been turned into a drag racer.
From Green Car Reports:
Tesla Model S convertible conversion by Ares
Tesla Model S convertible conversion could be best alternative to overdue Roadster
Although this Model S ragtop is a one-off build, the Italian firm Ares design is showing its potential to custom-create a body style that Tesla hasn't prioritized.
Tesla Model S and Kia Niro EV top electric vehicle ownership study
Owners of the Model S are the most satisfied among EV owners, despite continued build-quality issues.
Electric DeLorean "time machine" revival now a possibility with replica rule
A revival of the DeLorean DMC-12 might now become all-electric, now that it has a regulatory path for production via a new replica rule from NHTSA.
Email This Page