Nissan brand overview for 2021, Lotus develops new lineup, Tesla Model S chop top: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Nissan Armada

2021 Nissan Armada

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
January 25, 2021

What's New for 2021: Nissan

Nissan made plenty of news in 2020 in the midst of a product onslaught, and most 2021 models will come with advanced safety features. 

Nissan confirms Frontier pickup truck will carry over until 2022 redesign 

The 2021 Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup truck will be a carry-over model until the redesigned 2022 model debuts early this year, Nissan confirmed to The Car Connection on Monday. 

2021 Mazda CX-3 review

One of the smallest small crossover SUVs, the 2021 Mazda CX-3 offsets its limited interior with good standard safety features, fun handling, and urban styling. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Lotus Evija with new series of sports cars

Lotus Evija with new series of sports cars

Lotus Elise, Exige and Evora to bow out in 2021 ahead of new series of sports cars

Lotus is working on a new series of sports cars due on sale from 2022. 

Mercedes-Benz shows off torque-vectoring ability of upcoming EQS

Mercedes' new electric powertrains will vastly improve the stability of the automaker's cars.

Honda E morphs into a pint-size drag racer

Honda's cutesy electric hatchback, the Honda E, has been turned into a drag racer.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla Model S convertible conversion by Ares

Tesla Model S convertible conversion by Ares

Tesla Model S convertible conversion could be best alternative to overdue Roadster

Although this Model S ragtop is a one-off build, the Italian firm Ares design is showing its potential to custom-create a body style that Tesla hasn't prioritized. 

Tesla Model S and Kia Niro EV top electric vehicle ownership study

Owners of the Model S are the most satisfied among EV owners, despite continued build-quality issues. 

Electric DeLorean "time machine" revival now a possibility with replica rule

A revival of the DeLorean DMC-12 might now become all-electric, now that it has a regulatory path for production via a new replica rule from NHTSA.  

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave to launch later this year Refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave to launch later this year
Review update: 2020 Land Rover Defender SUV looks the part Review update: 2020 Land Rover Defender SUV looks the part
2021 Honda Ridgeline price jumps nearly $3,000 to start at $37,665 2021 Honda Ridgeline price jumps nearly $3,000 to start at $37,665
2021 Nissan Armada costs at least $1,000 more, starts at $49,895 2021 Nissan Armada costs at least $1,000 more, starts at $49,895
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.