2021 Buick Envision previewed, 2021 Durango Hellcat sold out, 2021 Hyundai Ioniq PHEV review: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Buick Envision preview

The redesigned 2021 Buick Envision crossover SUV seats five, rides on a new platform with a 2.0-liter turbo engine, and comes with a sharper look, and top Avenir trim.

Refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave to launch later this year

Buick teased images of the refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave three-row crossover SUV.

2021 Mini Cooper Countryman review

The 2021 Mini Cooper Countryman small crossover SUV uses style, spaciousness, and a premium vibe to offset its odd feature packaging and lack of driver assist features. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat sold out

All 2,000 units of the 710-hp 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat are built and allocated, though some dealers have unclaimed inventory.

Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings to debut Feb. 1, reservations require $1,000

The high-performance versions of Cadillac's two new luxury cars will finally be shown on Feb. 1. We expect power and performance to beat their predecessors.

Phaeton redux? VW's Project Trinity flagship EV to challenge Tesla Model S

A new electric vehicle using highly automated production methods will be built at Volkswagen's main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid - January 2021

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid wants to be in charge

The Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid offers impressive efficiency and all-electric driving, but in four-seasons use it effectively chooses when that happens.

How will California get to all-electric by 2035? It starts by breaking down barriers

A campaign aims to show the variety of EVs available in California in 2021, on the way to an all-electric market in 2035.

VW CEO teases Trinity project to rival Tesla, revamp Wolfsburg plant for EVs

Volkswagen is considering a revamp of its hometown plant as part of a new electric-car platform that aims to outdo Tesla.