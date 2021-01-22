Refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave to launch later this year

The refreshed 2022 Buick Enclave three-row crossover SUV will debut later this year, Buick announced during a brand overview on Thursday.

GM's premium automaker was mum on details about its largest vehicle, but in twin teaser images the family hauler sports revised front and rear ends with a new lighting signature. The top Avenir trim starring in the images showcases a longer horizontal bar that splits the grille, sports the Buick badge, and extends to the edges of the grille, underscoring the new daytime running lights. The fog lights ride a bit higher in the new front bumper, and the lower grille design extends to the edges of the nose.

The taillights get narrower than those of the 2021 Buick Enclave, and it's likely all those light changes will now house LEDs, same as in the redesigned 2021 Buick Envision. The Envision compact crossover also got a sleek new Sport Touring package that adds 20-inch black wheels and other black and chrome elements; we expect the Sport Touring package to migrate over to the Enclave.

The current powertrain should carry over. The 3.6-liter V-6 produces 310 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Enclave now returns 18 mpg city, 26 highway, 21 combined with front-wheel drive, and available all-wheel drive dings it 1 mpg.

Launched in 2008, the seven-passenger Enclave serves as the flagship for Buick and competes with the Cadillac XT6, Lincoln Aviator, Acura MDX, Kia Telluride, and other premium three-row crossover SUVs. Redesigned for 2018, the Enclave's mid-cycle refresh should include automatic emergency braking as standard to complement its comfort and convenience features and boost its already good TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10. Not only is it the most compelling vehicle in Buick's small lineup of four crossover SUVs, we called it the best three-row crossover coming out of GM.

We'll update this story when Buick releases more details on the 2022 Enclave.