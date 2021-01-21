Ford recalls millions, Genesis G80 tested, Mercedes EQA range comparison: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford forced to recall 3 million vehicles with Takata air bags

The fallout from faulty Takata airbags continues as the NHTSA forces Ford to recall 3 million more vehicles.

2021 Tesla Model X review

With seating for up to seven, stunning performance, and a long driving range, the Tesla Model X is much more than its gimmicky falcon-wing doors suggest. It earns a rating of 7.8.

2021 Kia Telluride costs $300 more, starts at $33,415

The 2021 Kia Telluride gets a slight price bump in its second model year, but otherwise stands pat.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Genesis G80

Review update: 2021 Genesis G80 pushing German rivals

Beautiful inside and out and with a solid feel, the 2021 Genesis G80 is approaching German rivals in all but chassis sophistication.

Ares reveals stunning Tesla Model S convertible conversion

For anyone looking to drive away in a new Tesla convertible today, Ares has the solution.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX with VIN 001 to go under the hammer for charity at Barrett-Jackson auction

The 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX is in production at a plant in Michigan, and the first one off the line is up for grabs.

From Green Car Reports:

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes EQA small electric crossover: Range rating beats EQC, but not by much

The Mercedes-Benz EQA is the fully electric alternative to the GLA, with front-wheel drive at first and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model on the way. A U.S. arrival is unlikely.

EV cost vs. CO2 benefit: Updated tool helps navigate the numbers for 2021

Need help in understanding how much good you can do for CO2 emissions in choosing an electric car or hybrid? The latest version of a tool from MIT scientists allows you to tweak variables for your own use.

The vanlife electric: Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept

Nissan shows more forbidden fruit—in the form of an all-electric camper-van that might be a great weekend-getaway machine.