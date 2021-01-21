2021 Kia Telluride costs $300 more, starts at $33,415

The 2021 Kia Telluride three-row crossover SUV carries over to the new year unchanged, except for a $300 price increase.

The Telluride, which won The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2020 award, costs $33,415 to start for its second model year. The price reflects a $300 increase and a $55 increase in the destination fee of $1,225, according to CarsDirect.

Sold in LX, S, EX, and SX versions, the 2021 Telluride seats eight but the middle row can be equipped with captain's chairs to seat seven. It's roomier than the Honda Pilot but not as big as the GMC Yukon. The base LX model comes well equipped with an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, synthetic leather upholstery, and a slew of standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control.

Every Telluride is powered by a 291-hp 3.8-liter V-6 with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It can tow up to 5,000 pounds. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive costs $2,000, except on the top SX trim, where it costs $1,900. Each Telluride benefits from an excellent 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.

The S trim costs $35,815 and adds 20-inch alloy wheels (18-inch alloy wheels are standard), a sunroof, seven seats with captain's chairs, heated front seats, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat.

The $38,815 EX adds leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, a power tailgate, power folding mirrors, cooled front seats, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen, but the wheel size reverts to 18 inches and it removes the captain's chairs for a mid-row bench.

The EX tops the lineup at $43,715. The captain's chairs and 20-inch wheels come back, and additions include parking sensors, a Harman Kardon 10-speaker audio system, a blind-spot camera system, parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, a 7.0-inch vehicle info display, and other cosmetic upgrades.

Built in West Point, Georgia, the 2021 Kia Telluride is on sale now.