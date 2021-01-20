Land Rover Defender road tested, Mercedes EQA preview, Biden's effect on EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Land Rover Defender 110

2020 Land Rover Defender 110

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
January 20, 2021

Review update: 2020 Land Rover Defender SUV looks the part

Around town, the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 and its car-based unibody structure rides smoother and quieter than a rocky Wrangler or trundling Toyota 4Runner, earning it a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10. 

2021 Nissan Armada costs at least $1,000 more, starts at $49,895

Pricier big SUV brings a new face and a new interior.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the sleek 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque offers discreet but obvious good taste in a crossover SUV.

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Preview: Mercedes-Benz EQA compact electric SUV promises over 268 horsepower, 300 miles of range

The EQA isn't a hatch as originally envisaged but a compact crossover SUV based on the second-generation GLA-Class. 

Off-road-focused Lexus may end up filling void left by Land Cruiser's exit

Lexus could be about to get into the off-road game, a redesigned GX or LX would be just the ticket.

GM's “Hyper Cruise” trademark filing hints at fully autonomous driver-assist feature

GM could be close to announcing a self-driving feature that doesn't require any monitoring from the driver. 

From Green Car Reports:

Joe Biden in C2 Corvette - campaign video

Joe Biden in C2 Corvette - campaign video

 

How the Biden presidency will accelerate change to electric cars: 10 talking points

President-elect Joe Biden could do a lot of good in greening the grid and the nation's vehicle fleet. 

2021 Porsche Taycan: Base $81,250 RWD version arrives soon

The base version of the Porsche Taycan electric car will arrive in spring 2021, effectively about $3,000 above the Tesla Model S. Driving range is TBA.

Report: Emissions gains from EVs in 2020 were canceled out by added emissions from SUVs

Although EV sales increased 50%, a massive shift to less-efficient SUVs offset any carbon reduction. 

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Review update: 2021 Infiniti QX50 is not worth $60,000 Review update: 2021 Infiniti QX50 is not worth $60,000
Review update: 2020 Land Rover Defender SUV looks the part Review update: 2020 Land Rover Defender SUV looks the part
2021 Honda Ridgeline price jumps nearly $3,000 to start at $37,665 2021 Honda Ridgeline price jumps nearly $3,000 to start at $37,665
2021 Nissan Armada costs at least $1,000 more, starts at $49,895 2021 Nissan Armada costs at least $1,000 more, starts at $49,895
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.