2021 Nissan Armada costs at least $1,000 more, starts at $49,895

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
January 20, 2021

The refreshed 2021 Nissan Armada full-size SUV costs more across the lineup, but also comes with a new entry-level trim, a new front end, upgraded infotainment system, more standard features, and more power. 

The upgraded Armada costs $49,895, including the mandatory $1,395 destination fee. That's $1,000 more than last year, but it doesn't reflect a reordering of trim levels for 2021. The S trim represents a new entry point to the three-row SUV, but it still costs $1,000 more than the 2020 Nissan Armada's base SV trim. 

Although it will be offered later than the other trims, the price bump in the S includes impressive standard features, however, such as a new 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto requires a cord. Other standard gear includes keyless start, satellite radio, wi-fi hotspot, cloth seats, and 10-way power front seats. The safety features are equally impressive, with front and rear automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and automatic high beams. 

That level of standard gear complements a boost in its 5.6-liter V-8 to 400 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque, good enough to tow up to 8,500 pounds. The upgrades should make the Armada compete against the redesigned GM full-size family, including the 2021 GMC Yukon and 2021 Chevy Tahoe. Four-wheel drive adds $3,000 across the lineup. 

The biggest price jump comes in the $53,895 SV trim that costs $5,000 more than the outgoing SV model. Ideal for towing, SV comes with a wireless charging pad, heated synthetic leather seats, and a trailer brake controller with tow hitch receiver. An available Appearance Package adds larger 20-inch wheels and fog lights. 

That package is included in the SL trim for $57,295, which is $2,600 more than last year's model. It also has memory seats and steering wheel, leather seats and trim, sunroof, surround-view camera system, power liftgate, remote start, 13-speaker Bose audio system, and trailer sway control. 

The Platinum trim tops the range at $66,295, which is $3,970 more than last year. The Platinum Reserve trim is no longer. Platinum adds 22-inch alloy wheels, quilted leather seats, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear heated seats, and power fold third-row seats.  

Built in Japan, the 2021 Nissan Armada is on sale now. 

