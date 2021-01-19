Kia showcases big plans, Shelby Cobra nets millions, Mach-E charge times: What's New @ The Car Connection

Kia shortens name, updates logo, plans 7 electric vehicles

Kia has dropped "Motors" from its name, designed a new logo, and announced plans to become a global electric vehicle leader.

2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport review

With a TCC Rating of 6.2 out of 10, the 2021 Land Rover Discovery Sport explores the borders of image and status.

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage review

The 2021 Mirage adds automatic emergency braking to bring its TCC Rating to a 3.7 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Carroll Shelby's 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra fetches $5.94M at Mecum auction

An original Shelby Cobra owned by Carroll Shelby right up until his passing has just sold at auction.

Preview: 2021 Nissan Armada arrives with a fresh face, modern interior for $49,895

Nissan has given its aging Armada a youthful look and some much-needed tech updates.

Ford Bronco pickup shown in design video, reportedly due by 2024

Ford's Bronco is looking more and more likely to spawn a pickup body style to rival the Jeep Gladiator.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, at Electrify America DC fast-charger

2021 Mustang Mach-E: How fast does the Ford EV charge up on road trips?

With up to 300 miles of range, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is claimed to gain most of a charge back in less than an hour. We did a first test of our own.

Next Honda HR-V will be different for America, but likely all-hybrid

Honda plans to make the next-generation version of its HR-V small crossover hybrid-only—although U.S. plans might be different.

Rivian shuns SPACs, closes another $2.65B investment ahead of electric trucks’ arrival

Ahead of the delivery of its R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV, the U.S.-based company gets another major round.