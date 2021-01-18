Safest cars of 2021 ranked, Stellantis merger completed, Microbus EV delayed to 2023: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Car Connection’s Safest New Cars of 2021

Which cars crash best—and which protect you better? Our safest cars to buy set a high bar.

2021 Mini Cooper review

The 2021 Mini Cooper is a stylish, fun-to-drive small hatchback and convertible that makes up for its cramped space and middling safety ratings with oodles of charm. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10.

2021 Kia Rio review

With a TCC Rating of 5.3 out of 10, the 2021 Kia Rio sips fuel and slips easily through traffic.

From Motor Authority:

Stellantis logo

Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group merger into Stellantis is complete

Shareholders for both PSA and FCA voted on Monday to approve the merger of the companies to create a new car company called Stellantis.

Why the 2022 Subaru BRZ doesn't need a turbocharger

Subaru has many turbocharged engines but installing one in the BRZ won't necessarily make it a better sports car.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQA spy shots: Entry-level EV coming soon

The battery-electric Mercedes-Benz EQA is a crossover SUV instead of a hatchback as originally planned.

From Green Car Reports:

Volkswagen ID Buzz Concept

Electric VW Microbus revival will arrive in US in 2023

The production vehicle based on the ID Buzz concept will be produced in Hanover, Germany starting in 2022, for a 2023 U.S. arrival.

Electric Mustang, Hummer, and…Corvette: Which icons shouldn’t go all-electric?

GM is reportedly considering turning Corvette into a brand including EVs. Which nameplates should be retired with internal combustion?

VW ID.4 electric SUV has the right winter warmers, lacks a heat pump

In the U.S., the Volkswagen ID.4 won't have a heat pump, although VW has a feature set to help owners keep warm in everyday driving.