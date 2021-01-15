Most efficient cars of 2021 honored, 2021 E450 Coupe reviewed, used EVs get recharged: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy: The Car Connection's Greenest Cars of 2021

The greenest vehicles of 2021 have charge ports rather than fuel tanks or tailpipes.

NHTSA requests Tesla to recall Model X, Model S for touchscreen failure

Failure of the touchscreen in Model S and Model X can lead to the loss of rearview camera images and some safety-critical functions.

2021 Porsche Taycan review

The Taycan is the first electric car from Porsche, and one of the top-performing mass-production EVs ever. It earns an 8.8,

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 Coupe converts a couple

A couple commits to coupledom after a road trip in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E450 Coupe.

Chevy reportedly mulls electric SUV as part of expanded Corvette family

The success of SUVs from traditional performance brands means a Corvette SUV may just happen.

2021 Toyota GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercar racer revealed, road car to follow

Toyota will chase outright victory in the 2021 24 Hours of Le Mans with its new GR010 Hybrid race car.

From Green Car Reports:

Recurrent EV battery health

Could battery health reports rescue an ailing used EV market?

Recurrent just announced a partnership with AAA and aims to provide more reassurance to buyers and sellers alike.

Chevy offers 0% financing on used Bolt EV and Volt

Those interested in a used EV could get a strong warranty and unheard-of financing on the Bolt EV—and the Volt plug-in hybrid.

Renault 5 Prototype: All-electric return of a hot-hatch legend

The R5 is returning as an all-electric car, with plenty of heritage design cues that would position it as a strong alternative to the Fiat 500e and Honda E.