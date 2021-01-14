2021 Honda Ridgeline priced, 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback preview, Tesla touchscreen recall request: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Honda Ridgeline price jumps nearly $3,000 to start at $37,665

The refreshed 2021 Honda Ridgeline is more expensive, but the mid-size pickup now comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Review update: 2021 Infiniti QX50 is not worth $60,000

A week with the 2021 Infiniti QX50 Autograph AWD compact crossover SUV left us scratching our heads at the $61,765 tag.

2021 Porsche Cayenne review

An excellent all-arounder, the 2021 Porsche Cayenne does off-road and on-road as well as it does people. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback

Preview: 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback sacrifices space for style for $48,895

A dynamically styled, coupe-like version of the Audi Q5 is headed to showrooms in the first half of 2021.

2022 Ford Ranger spy shots: New mid-size pickup takes shape

A redesigned Ford Ranger is coming shortly, and this time the U.S. is expected to receive a high-performance Raptor variant.

2022 BMW X4 spy shots: Mid-cycle refresh on the way

The smaller of BMW's pair of coupe-like crossover SUVs is about to come in a for a facelift.

From Green Car Reports:

2017 Tesla Model S

Failing touchscreens on Tesla Model S and Model X prompt US recall request

Rear cameras, climate control, and some Autopilot functions might not work, the NHTSA cautions.

Trump administration again delays higher fuel economy fines

In the last days of the Trump administration, officials again yielded to lobbyists in offering a break on federal fines for gas guzzling fleets.

Emergency responders need more training on EV fires, NTSB warns

Response guides don't offer enough about how to deal with electric vehicle fires and high-voltage electrical systems, the agency says.



