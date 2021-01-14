2021 Honda Ridgeline price jumps nearly $3,000 to start at $37,665

2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Honda Ridgeline
Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
January 14, 2021

The refreshed 2021 Honda Ridgeline costs up to $2,800 more than the outgoing model, but Honda offsets the increase by equipping every Ridgeline with standard all-wheel drive. 

The mid-size pickup truck's base Sport model costs $37,665, including $1,175 destination fee. That's an increase of $2,590 over the 2020 model that came with front-wheel drive. Adding all-wheel drive on both the Sport and RTL models cost $2,240 last year, so the price increase for the 2021 Honda Ridgeline Sport works out to $350. 

That modest increase represents the new look Ridgeline that wears more of a rugged truck skin to distinguish it from its platform mate, the Honda Pilot three-row SUV. A broader, taller grille supports a bulged hood and LED headlights flank the squared-off nose. Down low, more prominent skid plate separates side vents that funnel air through the bumper and around the front wheels. New 18-inch wheel designs with a slightly wider track buff up the more muscular look, and in back the rear bumper better exposes twin exhaust pipes. 

To take it to the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro or Jeep Gladiator level, Honda Performance Development (HPD) offers a blacked-out cosmetic package with fender flares and bronze-colored wheels for $2,800.

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Honda Ridgeline

On the inside, every Ridgeline gets a physical volume knob, wireless smartphone charging, and contrast stitching on the seats. It comes well equipped with a locker in the bed floor that can double as a cooler, a tailgate that can fold down or swing out, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Additionally, Honda equips each Ridgeline with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

The addition of standard all-wheel drive with a 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6 and 9-speed automatic only affirms its place as The Car Connection's Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2021

The RTL trim costs $40,645, an increase of $2,800 or $560 when factoring in all-wheel drive. That represents the largest price increase and adds more creature comforts such as heated front leather seats and a sunroof.

The RTL-E costs $43,595 and the top Black Edition costs $45,095, which are increases of $400. 

Built in Alabama, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline arrives in dealerships Feb. 2.  

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Honda Ridgeline price jumps nearly $3,000 to start at $37,665 2021 Honda Ridgeline price jumps nearly $3,000 to start at $37,665
Review update: 2021 Infiniti QX50 is not worth $60,000 Review update: 2021 Infiniti QX50 is not worth $60,000
Mazda MX-30 small crossover coming as EV and PHEV Mazda MX-30 small crossover coming as EV and PHEV
First drive: 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Hatchback rekindles an old flame First drive: 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Hatchback rekindles an old flame
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.