2021 Honda Ridgeline price jumps nearly $3,000 to start at $37,665

The refreshed 2021 Honda Ridgeline costs up to $2,800 more than the outgoing model, but Honda offsets the increase by equipping every Ridgeline with standard all-wheel drive.

The mid-size pickup truck's base Sport model costs $37,665, including $1,175 destination fee. That's an increase of $2,590 over the 2020 model that came with front-wheel drive. Adding all-wheel drive on both the Sport and RTL models cost $2,240 last year, so the price increase for the 2021 Honda Ridgeline Sport works out to $350.

That modest increase represents the new look Ridgeline that wears more of a rugged truck skin to distinguish it from its platform mate, the Honda Pilot three-row SUV. A broader, taller grille supports a bulged hood and LED headlights flank the squared-off nose. Down low, more prominent skid plate separates side vents that funnel air through the bumper and around the front wheels. New 18-inch wheel designs with a slightly wider track buff up the more muscular look, and in back the rear bumper better exposes twin exhaust pipes.

To take it to the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro or Jeep Gladiator level, Honda Performance Development (HPD) offers a blacked-out cosmetic package with fender flares and bronze-colored wheels for $2,800.

On the inside, every Ridgeline gets a physical volume knob, wireless smartphone charging, and contrast stitching on the seats. It comes well equipped with a locker in the bed floor that can double as a cooler, a tailgate that can fold down or swing out, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Additionally, Honda equips each Ridgeline with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

The addition of standard all-wheel drive with a 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6 and 9-speed automatic only affirms its place as The Car Connection's Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2021.

The RTL trim costs $40,645, an increase of $2,800 or $560 when factoring in all-wheel drive. That represents the largest price increase and adds more creature comforts such as heated front leather seats and a sunroof.

The RTL-E costs $43,595 and the top Black Edition costs $45,095, which are increases of $400.

Built in Alabama, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline arrives in dealerships Feb. 2.