Best performance cars of 2021, Toyota Land Cruiser revisited, Hyundai Ioniq 5 teased: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy: The Car Connection's Best-Performing Cars Of 2021

These six cars scored a perfect 10 in The Car Connection's rating system.

Tesla Model Y earns 5-star safety rating from the NHTSA

The Tesla electric crossover earns a top rating from the federal government, though it hasn't yet been rated by the IIHS.

2021 GMC Canyon review

The 2021 GMC Canyon is a good-looking mid-size truck with good powertrain options but it's aging, inefficient, and has poor safety ratings. It gets a below-average TCC Rating of 4.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

Review update: 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser marks the end of an era

The 2021 Land Cruiser is the ultimate SUV, for a select few, but it's the end of the trail for this icon.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 model celebrates a quarter century of mid-engine fun

Porsche celebrates 25 years of the Boxster with the 718 Boxster 25 limited edition model based on the Boxster GTS.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class spy shots: Popular crossover coming in for redesign

Mercedes-Benz's GLC-Class looks to be growing in size for its next generation.

From Green Car Reports:

Hyundai Ioniq 5 prototype

2022 Ioniq 5 electric crossover dials in 45 EV Concept's retro look for February debut

The Ioniq 5 crossover will arrive in fall 2021 and very closely follow the Hyundai 45 concept, as new photos of the prototype suggest.

Flagship Cadillac Celestiq EV will offer 4-wheel steering, 4-quadrant smart glass roof

GM's luxury brand is going all-electric by the end of the decade, and the Celestiq will serve as a showcase for what the company can do.

Sony Vision-S electric car starts public road tests in Europe

The Sony electric car shown at last year's CES is much more than a concept car just a year later.