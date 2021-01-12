Looking ahead to 2022 cars, Hyundai Kona N teased, Nio solid-state flagship teased: What's New @ The Car Connection

Best Car To Buy: What’s coming for 2022

The most exciting vehicles for 2022 include popular favorites such as the Honda Civic and Jeep Grand Cherokee rubbing bumpers with new entrants such as the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport review

The 2021 Outlander Sport gets automatic emergency braking, but it's not enough to lift its TCC Rating above 4.5 out of 10.

2021 Honda Clarity review

The Clarity Plug-In Hybrid comes with a 1.5-liter inline-4 and a version of Honda’s two-motor hybrid system, making 171 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque. We give the Clarity lineup a 6.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Hyundai Kona N prototype with i20 N and i30 N

Hyundai drops first details on Kona N performance SUV

The Kona is the basis of Hyundai N's first dedicated performance SUV arriving later in 2021.

2021 Detroit auto show canceled, replaced with Motor Bella event

The 2021 Detroit auto show originally scheduled for June 2020 is now pushed back to this September as an outdoor event called Motor Bella to be held a the M1 Concourse.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT spy shots: Porsche Taycan's Audi twin takes shape

New spy shots of the Audi E-tron GT reveal a look very similar to the concept version shown at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Nio ET7

Nio ET7 flagship teases 150-kwh solid-state battery, arrival in 2022

Nio will likely beat Tesla to market with a solid-state battery. Does that matter?

GM reveals an electric van, launches a new business for electric cargo delivery

A new business called BrightDrop will focus GM's electric-vehicle tech and connectivity toward commercial customers.

Lordstown confirms 100,000 orders for Endurance electric pickup, September production start

The Ohio-built electric pickup, aimed toward fleet customers, says that it has 100,000 orders.