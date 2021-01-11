Most beautiful 2021 cars admired, GM lowers new logo, Mach-E range tested: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Acura NSX

2021 Acura NSX

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
January 11, 2021

The 9 most beautiful cars of 2021

The most beautiful cars of 2021 range from supercars such as the Acura NSX to sedans and SUVs such as the Genesis GV80.

Chevy reintroduces 0% APR, big incentives on 2021 Silverado, 2020 Bolt, others

Big deals on electric cars, crossovers, and big pickups could bolster Chevy sales—and give car shoppers a much-needed break.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport review

With a TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10, the Range Rover Sport couples a sleeker SUV shape with outrageous power.

From Motor Authority:

GM announces new campaign for EVs, revamped brand logo - January 2021

GM announces new campaign for EVs, revamped brand logo - January 2021

GM unveils new logo as it prepares for electrified future

The reveal of GM's new logo coincided with the launch of a marketing campaign highlighting the automaker's upcoming EV push.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL63 Roadster spy shots: Redesigning an icon

The next generation of the iconic SL is being developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG, and a prototype has been spotted.

Hyundai and Apple to reportedly build self-driving EV in US from 2024

Apple will reportedly tap Hyundai to build a self-driving electric vehicle, a beta version of which could be revealed as early as 2022.  

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

 

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E range test: At 70 mph, true to EPA highway results

The Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't a 300-mile EV for highway road trips; but it delivers what the EPA ratings suggest and possibly better. 

Tesla Model Y Standard Range: 244 miles, $43,190 base, 7-seat available

A new Standard Range Model Y undercuts the base Ford Mustang Mach-E in price but beats it in range. 

Survey finds strong enthusiasm for EVs in China, obstacles for other world markets

Some of Western Europe still isn't grasping the environmental benefits of electric cars, a supplier survey finds. 

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive: 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Hatchback rekindles an old flame First drive: 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Hatchback rekindles an old flame
Ford Mustang Mach-E: How we'd equip our Best Car To Buy 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: How we'd equip our Best Car To Buy 2021
Chrysler Pacifica: Best Minivan To Buy 2021 Chrysler Pacifica: Best Minivan To Buy 2021
Mazda MX-30 small crossover coming as EV and PHEV Mazda MX-30 small crossover coming as EV and PHEV
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.