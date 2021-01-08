2021 Mazda 3 turbo hatch review, Tesla Model Y price drop, Hyundai and Apple to develop self-driving EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Hatchback rekindles an old flame

The 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo hatchback moves upstream but all the impressive performance is offset by annoying features.

Genesis GV80: Best SUV To Buy 2021

The first SUV from the upstart luxury brand beats out the Jeep Grand Cherokee as The Car Connection's Best SUV To Buy 2021.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover review

The Range Rover's finely tailored looks and well-honed performance earn it a high TCC Rating of 7.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y price drops to $43,190 with arrival of Standard Range

A Model Y Standard Range with rear-wheel drive and 244 miles of range can be ordered on Tesla's website.

Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings to be revealed Feb. 1

The high-performance versions of Cadillac's two new luxury cars will finally be shown on Feb. 1. We expect power and performance to beat their predecessors.

Mazda's new inline-6 and RWD platform will reportedly arrive in SUVs initially

The first vehicles based on Mazda's new rear-wheel-drive platform will reportedly enter production in early 2022.

From Green Car Reports:

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Hyundai and Apple are in talks to jointly develop self-driving electric cars

Hyundai has confirmed it's in the running to provide the underpinnings and battery tech for an Apple car.

Lucid is considering an electric-car plant in Saudi Arabia

A Lucid Motors plant in Saudi Arabia could potentially expand the reach of electric cars to new markets.

Report: China’s biggest search engine is getting in the electric car business with Geely

Baidu is reportedly negotiating to use the SEA platform for upcoming Volvo and Polestar vehicles for a venture powered by its own software.