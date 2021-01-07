Mazda confirms MX-30, 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L debuts, Mercedes launches Hyperscreen interface: What's New @ The Car Connection

Mazda MX-30 small crossover coming as EV and PHEV

Mazda confirmed its MX-30 small crossover will come to the U.S. as either an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid with a rotary engine.

Chrysler Pacifica: Best Minivan To Buy 2021

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica is a great utility vehicle and the Best Minivan To Buy 2021.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L preview

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L three-row crossover SUV on a distinct platform from the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L preview: Three-row crossover adds more than seats

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L expands the brand's popular mid-size SUV lineup to include a three-row option and previews the next-generation two-row model.

2022 Ford Fusion Active spy shots

Ford's expected to fill the void of the Fusion sedan with a new soft-roader.

2021 Honda Civic Type R gets price bump, Limited Edition model before updated 2022 model

The 2021 Honda Civic Type R gets a $440 price increase and adds a new Limited Edition model that cuts weight, gets stickier tires, and has recalibrated steering and dampers.

From Green Car Reports:

MBUX Hyperscreen from Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury car will debut full-dash Hyperscreen interface

The next-generation interface for Mercedes-Benz vehicle cabins covers the dash with screen space and is bowing in the upcoming EQS electric sedan.

VW explains how the ID.4 electric SUV gets smart about coasting

Volkswagen argues that there are good reasons to encourage coasting and mild regen versus one-pedal driving.

Sono Sion solar-supplemented electric car will get CES debut in prototype form

A crowdfunded solar car with a very small budget has managed to move ahead with its production-bound prototype—and plans to build it.