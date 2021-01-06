2021 Nissan Kicks driven, C8 Corvette reimagined, Mazda MX-30 EV confirmed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Nissan Kicks review

The 2021 Nissan Kicks subcompact crossover SUV comes with good standard safety and convenience features, but its pokey powertrain underscores its utilitarian purpose. It earns a TCC Rating of 5.2 out of 10.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport costs $22,090, adds standard safety tech

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport compact crossover SUV comes with a new base model with a lower starting price over last year's model, and more standard safety features.

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: Best Sedan and Best Hybrid To Buy 2021

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid electrifies the family sedan to the tune of 52 mpg—and wins two categories as The Car Connection's Best Sedan To Buy 2021 and Best Hybrid To Buy 2021.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT

Let's make the Chevrolet Corvette better

The C8 Corvette is great, but not perfect. Here's how we'd make it better.

Acura will reportedly launch electric SUV built by GM

Acura is tipped to use GM's BEV3 platform and Ultium batteries for an electric SUV due in 2024.

Bentley manages record sales in 2020 despite pandemic

Bentley set a new sales record in 2020 but still fell short of its forecast for the year.

From Green Car Reports:

Mazda MX-30

Mazda MX-30 EV is US-bound with rotary range extender, company confirms

The MX-30 will arrive in the U.S. as a rotary-supplemented plug-in series hybrid as well as a fully electric model.

Apple partner Foxconn helps revive EV startup Byton

Foxconn will help start production of the M-Byte EV, although it's unclear what the Taiwanese contract manufacturing giant gains.

Nio teases 150-kwh battery, next-gen battery swapping for flagship sedan

Nio's upcoming flagship model could offer the largest battery pack yet in a passenger car.