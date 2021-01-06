2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport costs $22,090, adds standard safety tech

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport comes with a new base model with a lower starting price over last year's model, and the compact crossover comes with more standard safety features, the automaker announced Monday.

Mitsubishi rejiggered the trim line of its bestselling model, increasing the price and features on some trims while dropping the price on others. The S trim represents the new base model, costing $22,090, including destination. That's $1,600 less than the cheapest trim on the 2020 Outlander Sport. That was the ES trim, which at $24,090 now costs $400 more than last year.

That extra $400 underscores the bigger news: every Outlander Sport comes standard with safety features that were optional last year, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-departure warning, and automatic high beams. The ES adds standard rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and LED fog lights.

The S and ES trims come with a 7.0-inch display screen, but to get the 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, shoppers have to step up to the new LE trim. For $25,190, the LE, or Limited Edition, trim effectively replaces the SP trim and adds black mirrors, black grille, and black 18-inch alloy wheels. The inside gets red accent stitching.

For the full black out, the BE trim adds black front and rear air dams, a rear spoiler, and red accents inside and out. It costs $26,290.

The SE trim costs $400 more to $25,790 and adds blind-spot monitors and heated front seats, among other things.

On all but the base S model, optional all-wheel drive adds $1,500 more. The 2021 Outlander Sport uses the same 148-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 that gets an EPA-rated 24 mpg city, 30 highway, 27 combined with either front- or all-wheel drive.

At the top of the lineup is the GT model with standard all-wheel drive and a 168-hp 2.4-liter inline-4. It costs $28,090, same as last year.

All Outlander Sports use a continuously variable automatic transmission and come with a good 5-year/60,000-mile warranty. The 2021 Outlander Sport goes on sale in February.