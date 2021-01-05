Driver's Choice awards, why the Corvette reigns, Fisker pickup teased: What's New @ The Car Connection

The Car Connection's Driver's Choice 2021 award winners

Readers voted on their Best Car To Buy and it reflected tastes shared by our editors, with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E winning three of six categories.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: How we'd equip our Best Car To Buy 2021

Restricted by our $50,000 price cap, we'll go for an all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Mach-E Select model with some smart options.

2021 Cadillac XT4 review

With a TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10, the 2021 Cadillac XT4 scores in safety and style, but it's slightly behind in space and warranty coverage.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible

Best Car To Buy 2021: How we named the Chevrolet Corvette our winner

The mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette won Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 because it's an engaging sports car

Is Chrysler facing the ax?

The future of Chrysler and Lancia remains uncertain following the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group to form Stellantis.

2022 Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron spy shots: Audi readies 2nd coupe-like electric crossover

The coupe-like version of Audi's upcoming Q4 E-Tron electric crossover SUV has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

Teaser for Fisker electric pickup truck

Fisker electric pickup: Super-efficient "radical" truck coming in late 2023?

An electric truck from Fisker might offer a countertake to the Tesla Cybertruck, with an edgy design but focus on efficiency.

Tesla nearly reaches 500,000 deliveries in 2020

Tesla made well over 500,000 vehicles in 2020, thanks to its Shanghai factory, and rolled out a new model in a pandemic.

Like Tesla Autopilot, Fisker driver assistance tech won't use lidar

Fisker Intelligent Pilot won't count lidar sensors as part of its initial component set, although like Tesla it will offer cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and radar.