Chevy Corvette and Ford Mustang Mach-E earn our Best Car To Buy 2021 honors: What's New @ The Car Connection

January 4, 2021

Ford Mustang Mach-E: The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2021

The Mach-E electric SUV starts at $43,995. It's affordable, easy to operate, fun to drive, and stays relevant with over-the-air updates.

Kia Telluride: Best Family Car To Buy 2021

The 2021 Kia Telluride three-row crossover SUV looks like a luxury vehicle but comes at a loaded value that can seat eight passengers in comfort and safety. It's our recommended car for families.  

Honda Ridgeline: Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2021

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2021 Honda Ridgeline mid-size pickup truck puts everyday needs over occasional wants, which is why it's our Best Pickup Truck To Buy 2021.

From Motor Authority:

Chevrolet Corvette: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021

The Corvette's switch to a mid-engine design makes its power more accessible and turns the car to an every man's exotic. That earned it Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 award.

Preview: 2021 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid brings new looks, tech

The updated Bentayga Hybrid is the first of two plug-in hybrids Bentley will launch in 2021.

This Hot Wheels is worth an estimated $150,000

With only two in existence, this hot pink Volkswagen Beach Bomb Hot Wheels prototype is valued at $150,000.

From Green Car Reports:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2021

The Mustang Mach-E is the first non-Tesla SUV to hit 300 miles, and with pony-car heritage cues it takes electric cars somewhere new. 

Chinese-built Tesla Model 3 ranks high in quality survey

The Tesla Model 3 was rated second best in a J.D. Power quality survey from the Chinese market—a much better result than vehicles from Tesla's California plant. 

GCR’s Best Car To Buy 2021 nominees pair efficiency with leading-edge tech

From next-generation interfaces and sophisticated driver aids to over-the-air updates, the Best Car To Buy contenders are by no means no-frills.

