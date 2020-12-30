2021 Land Rover Defender overview, 911 Turbos race against time, what green cars mean today: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Land Rover Defender 90

2021 Land Rover Defender 90

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
December 30, 2020

2021 Land Rover Defender review

The 2021 Land Rover Defender works as an adventure seeker and daily driver. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.6 out of 10 overall.

2021 Nissan Altima and 2021 Nissan Sentra earn Top Safety Pick awards

The 2021 Nissan Sentra compact sedan earned a Top Safety Pick in certain trims, while the 2021 Nissan Altima mid-size sedan earned the non-profit safety group's highest honor with a Top Safety Pick+ on any trim. 

2021 Fiat 500X review

The 2021 Fiat 500X sticks it out as the sole vehicle sold under that brand. It's a charming crossover, but lacks some features. We give it a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Walter Röhrl and the 993-generation Porsche 911 Turbo

Walter Röhrl and the 993-generation Porsche 911 Turbo

Watch all 7 generations of the Porsche 911 Turbo in a drag race

Watch some of Porsche's racing legends battle it out in a drag race.

2022 Subaru BRZ spawns Super GT racer

The redesigned Subaru BRZ has spawned a race car for the GT300 class of Japan's Super GT touring car series.

BMW reveals first details on M5 CS debuting Jan. 2021

BMW's new M5 CS is coming soon with over 620 horsepower on tap. 

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1S

Rivian R1S

With electric trucks and SUVs coming, is it time to reevaluate what a green car means?

Going fully electric is good, but do the plus-sized battery packs of upcoming electric trucks still make them worth pointing to as green picks?

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2021 finalist

The Mustang Mach-E is the first non-Tesla SUV to hit 300 miles, and with pony-car heritage cues it takes electric cars somewhere new.

GCR’s Best Car To Buy 2021 nominees pair efficiency with leading-edge tech

From next-generation interfaces and sophisticated driver aids to over-the-air updates, the Best Car To Buy contenders are by no means no-frills.

