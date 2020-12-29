2021 Toyota Venza revisited, Land Cruiser exits US, lessons from the Nissan Leaf: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Toyota Venza Limited delivers on broken Lexus RX dreams

The return of the 2021 Toyota Venza corrects a wrong turn taken by the Lexus RX a decade ago.

Hyundai Elantra: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra’s comprehensive redesign augments the compact sedan’s strengths and the Hybrid and N-Line models expand its appeal.

Toyota RAV4 Prime: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The Toyota RAV4 Prime offers 42 miles of electric range to go with hybrid fuel economy and sport sedan acceleration.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition

It's over: Toyota Land Cruiser exits the US after 2021

The current Land Cruiser is dead after 2021 in the U.S., but Toyota says it's committed to the large SUV segment.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid: Strong, silent type starts at $49,490

The Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid gives the iconic off-roader the ability to travel silently up to 25 miles while still being capable of tackling the Rubicon Trail.

Someone turned a Porsche Carrera GT into the ultimate track car, and now it can be yours

A Porsche Carrera GT race car that was never homologated and thus never raced is listed for sale.

From Green Car Reports:

2011 Nissan Leaf SL

2020 hindsight: What did Leaf, Volt, and other best green cars of 2010 teach us?

Ten years later, plug-in hybrids like the Chevy Volt are still struggling to achieve that model's functionality and popularity, but the Nissan Leaf was the start of something big.

2021 Nissan Leaf gets no major changes

It's a carryover year for Nissan's original electric car, while the company preps for an Ariya in its future.

Pedestrians beware: Update enables Tesla owners to create their own horn sounds

A software update gives Tesla owners the ability to change their horn sounds for those outside the car, including fart sounds.