Fiat down to one model, Camaro delayed, 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid review: What's New @ The Car Connection

Fiat kills 124 Spider and 500L crossover, leaving 500X as the last Fiat standing

In a pricing announcement for the 2021 500X, Fiat announced that the 124 Spider and 500L won't return for 2021, leaving Fiat with a one-vehicle lineup.

GM recalls Chevy Malibu, Buick Regal, Buick Lacrosse for suspension issue

GM is recalling 2012-2013 Buick Regal, 2010-2013 Buick Lacrosse, and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu registered in "Corrosion States" for increased risk of a fractured toe link.

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class review

Shaped more like a two-door than a four-door, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is a good-looking little sedan with lines that defy its front-wheel-drive underpinnings. It earns a 6.6 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Chevrolet Camaro LS and LT

6th-gen Chevy Camaro will reportedly stick around until 2026

The current Camaro is likely to stick around for several more years before possibly being redesigned as an EV.

The Lamborghini Diablo is now 30 years old

Enjoy this brief history on the Lamborghini Diablo, the marque's last model before the Volkswagen Group era.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spy shots

A prototype for Jeep's next-generation Grand Cherokee has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited - Review update, December 2020

Review update: 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid gets 50 MPG, in a look loud enough for social distancing

The 50-mpg Hyundai Elantra Hybrid manages to pack more smoothness and subtlety into the Ioniq Hybrid's system—but with styling that's anything but subtle.

Karma GS-6 plug-in hybrid gets same EPA ratings as current Revero GT

Karma hasn't revealed the GS-6 yet, but it will have a maximum 61-mile electric range with an efficiency rating of 70 MPGe combined, and a gas-mileage rating of 26 mpg combined in hybrid mode, according to the EPA.

Toyota RAV4 Prime: Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021 finalist

With 42 miles of electric range and a rated 38 mpg as a hybrid, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime gives a market bestseller leading-edge versatility.