GM recalls Chevy Malibu, Buick Regal, Buick Lacrosse for suspension issue

General Motors is recalling select older model sedans with suspensions that were coated with extra corrosion protection in states where road salt is used to melt ice. The recall encompasses 213,128 vehicles, including the 2012-2013 Buick Regal, 2010-2013 Buick Lacrosse, and 2013 Chevrolet Malibu registered in northern states, the automaker announced earlier in the month.

The excessive electrocoating could chip away and expose the rear toe link to corrosion, causing it to fracture over time. That's right, the corrosion protection can actually lead to more corrosion. If either of the rear toe links fracture, it could lead to a loss of control of the vehicle, and increase the risk of a crash.

There are really no warning signs for the owner to notice before the toe links fracture, so owners are encouraged to bring vehicles into dealers to replace the parts and adjust fasteners at no charge, when parts become available. Owners who have had toe links replaced will be reimbursed.

Only vehicles registered in what GM identified as "Corrosion States" are included in the recall. Those states are: Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Replacement parts are not in at dealers yet, and GM estimates the fixes will take place no sooner than March 2021. The automaker is still populating the list of vehicle identification numbers. Owners can check the status of the recall at https://my.gm.com/recalls or by calling Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300 or Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020. GM's number for this recall is N202308930.