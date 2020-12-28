Fiat kills 124 Spider and 500L crossover, leaving 500X as the last Fiat standing

After a decade of renewed sales in the U.S., Fiat has pared down its offerings to just one model for the 2021 model year. The Fiat 124 Spider and 500L small crossover won't be coming back, leaving the Fiat 500X as the only new Fiat to be sold for 2021.

The small cars join a long and growing list of other small cars not coming back for 2021. The market for small roadsters isn't big in the U.S., and its dominated by the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata that provided the basis for the 124 Spider. The 124 had a nicer interior and a distinct Italian body that was a tad longer, a bit roomier, and a bit heavier. It also used a Fiat 160-horsepower turbo-4 engine that fell short of the Mazda's 181-hp 2.0-liter inline-4.

2020 Fiat 124 Spider

The 500L had an even harder time fitting in. A more bulbous take on the 500 city car that relaunched Fiat in the U.S. back in 2011, the 500L arrived for 2014 with odd bubble proportions. It wasn't as cute as the 500 or as American as a small SUV, which is what the 500X accomplished when it launched for 2016.

2020 Fiat 500L Lounge

Fiat slipped the news of the lone ranger lineup in a Wednesday pricing announcement for the 2021 Fiat 500X, which is based off the Jeep Renegade and made in Italy.

The 2021 Fiat 500X starts at $26,335 (including $1,495 destination fee), which is a price increase of $290 over the 2020 Fiat 500X. The base Pop trim doesn't add any standard equipment, unless we're counting new cloth seats and dash inserts, but Fiat offers a new Value Package across the lineup that bundles popular options. The 500X is powered by a 177-horsepower 1.3-liter turbo-4 with a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 17-inch wheels, and remote start. The $300 Pop Value Package adds automatic headlights, parking sensors, satellite radio, and premium audio.

The 2021 Fiat 500X also comes in Trekking, Sport, and top Trekking Plus trims, the latter marking the top of the lineup at $31,240. It's on sale now, but dealer lots might be teeming with other Fiats priced at a discount.