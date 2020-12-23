2021 Toyota Sienna aces safety test, McLaren Sabre storms US, Mach-E nominated: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota Sienna earns Top Safety Pick+ award

The 2021 Toyota Sienna ticks another box for family practicality with a Top Safety Pick+ rating to go with its standard hybrid powertrain and optional all-wheel drive.

2021 Subaru WRX review

With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the 2021 Subaru WRX masters the art of the grip and grin.

2021 Infiniti Q50 review

The 2021 Q50 scores a TCC Rating of 6.0; the chassis's still engaging, but the technology's aging.

From Motor Authority:

McLaren Sabre by MSO

McLaren Sabre is an 824-horsepower hypercar exclusively for the US

The McLaren Sabre is the brand's most-powerful non-hybrid ever. Only 15 will be built, all for the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R dropped for 2021

Mercedes-Benz AMG has streamlined its GT lineup for 2021 but the good news is that the base model benefits from more power.

Rotary rebuild: Mazda now offering restoration parts for the RX-7

Mazda has launched restoration parts for the RX-7 in Japan, and with any luck we'll see them in the U.S.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive - Portland, OR

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2021 finalist

The Mustang Mach-E is the first non-Tesla SUV to hit 300 miles, and with pony-car heritage cues it takes electric cars somewhere new.

Startup aims to be a Carfax for EVs, with battery health reports

With an app and a connected-services account, Recurrent will track your battery's condition, providing a bill of health that could boost trade-in or resale value.