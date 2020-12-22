Acura TLX earns top safety rating, Genesis GV80 nominated, Apple car planned: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Acura TLX earns Top Safety Pick+

Acura's new flagship sedan gets the IIHS' top honor.

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata review

The MX-5 Miata is a two-seat convertible available with a soft top or power hard top that is a blast to drive even though it doesn't have the space or conveniences of most modern cars. It earns a TCC Rating of 5.8 out of 10.

2021 BMW 2-Series review

With a TCC Rating of 6.0 out of 10, the BMW 2-Series family delivers sleek looks or stunning performance, depending on the model.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Genesis GV80

Genesis GV80: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

Good looking, powerful, smooth, and luxurious, the Geneses GV80 qualifies as a finalist for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy competition, a rare feat for a crossover SUV.

Jay Leno meets a Millennial who restored a 1927 Ford Model T

Find out why the Ford Model T is actually a great classic car for Millennials.

2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe spy shots: 4-door coupe on the final stretch

BMW's next 4-Series will have two sedans in the lineup, one of them with battery-electric power.

From Green Car Reports:

Apple CEO Tim Cook at WWDC

Electric self-driving Apple car reportedly to use next-level battery tech in 2024

This new design, which would rely on the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry used by Tesla for Chinese-market cars, will allow much greater range and "radically" lower cost.

Even with $8,000 tax credit extended, fuel-cell lease prices won't change, automakers say

Since hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are mostly leased, automakers will absorb the difference—for now, and depending whether the Biden administration helps renew the credit.

Lexus details dual-motor drive tech for future hybrids and electric cars

A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system called DIRECT4 aims for sportier driving dynamics and could propel both hybrids and EVs later this decade.