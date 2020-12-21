AWD minivans compared, Shelby GT500 and Polestar 2 make the Best Car To Buy cut: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota Sienna, left, and 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, right

2021 Toyota Sienna, left, and 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, right

December 21, 2020

2021 Chrysler Pacifica vs 2021 Toyota Sienna: Compare Minivans

The redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid squares off against the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica in a battle of all-wheel-drive minivans with excellent fuel economy and incomparable interior room.

Report: Traffic fatalities drop to lowest rate since 2014, despite increase in miles driven

Overall traffic and pedestrian fatalities in 2019 fell for the third year in a row, but a spike in the rate of fatalities in the first half of 23020 suggests more reckless driving by young people.

2021 Cadillac CT5 review

We give the 2021 CT5 a 7.0 out of 10, while we long for the Blackwing V-8 in the offing.

From Motor Authority:

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 dominates the drag strip and road course with 760 horsepower and race car moves, making it a finalist for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 award.

Aston Martin to launch 10 derivatives over next 2 years, source bespoke engines from Mercedes

Aston Martin plans to expand its lineup with new derivatives before eventually adding plug-in hybrids and EVs.

How to remove car door handle scratches

Finally learn how to deal with one of life's pains in this video tutorial. 

From Green Car Reports:

Polestar 2: Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2021 finalist

The Polestar 2 electric car was engineered partly in Sweden and is made in China; with emphases on sustainability and performance, it's intriguing but expensive.

$3,000 DIY electric Mini Cooper is a fun exception among conversions

With some used parts as well as some off-the-shelf ones, Rich Benoit built an electric Mini Cooper for less than $3,000, not counting very many labor hours. 

VW is launching ID.4 electric SUV on up-front value and ownership costs, not tech potential

Initial ownership-cost numbers will be emphasized as VW positions the ID.4 electric vehicle as an alternative to gasoline and hybrid rivals. 

