AWD minivans compared, Shelby GT500 and Polestar 2 make the Best Car To Buy cut: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chrysler Pacifica vs 2021 Toyota Sienna: Compare Minivans

The redesigned 2021 Toyota Sienna hybrid squares off against the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica in a battle of all-wheel-drive minivans with excellent fuel economy and incomparable interior room.

Report: Traffic fatalities drop to lowest rate since 2014, despite increase in miles driven

Overall traffic and pedestrian fatalities in 2019 fell for the third year in a row, but a spike in the rate of fatalities in the first half of 23020 suggests more reckless driving by young people.

2021 Cadillac CT5 review

We give the 2021 CT5 a 7.0 out of 10, while we long for the Blackwing V-8 in the offing.

From Motor Authority:

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 dominates the drag strip and road course with 760 horsepower and race car moves, making it a finalist for Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 award.

Aston Martin to launch 10 derivatives over next 2 years, source bespoke engines from Mercedes

Aston Martin plans to expand its lineup with new derivatives before eventually adding plug-in hybrids and EVs.

How to remove car door handle scratches

Finally learn how to deal with one of life's pains in this video tutorial.

From Green Car Reports:

Polestar 2: Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2021 finalist

The Polestar 2 electric car was engineered partly in Sweden and is made in China; with emphases on sustainability and performance, it's intriguing but expensive.

$3,000 DIY electric Mini Cooper is a fun exception among conversions

With some used parts as well as some off-the-shelf ones, Rich Benoit built an electric Mini Cooper for less than $3,000, not counting very many labor hours.

VW is launching ID.4 electric SUV on up-front value and ownership costs, not tech potential

Initial ownership-cost numbers will be emphasized as VW positions the ID.4 electric vehicle as an alternative to gasoline and hybrid rivals.