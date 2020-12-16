Ford Mustang Mach-E and Acura TLX vie for the prize, 2021 Toyota Mirai driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee
The Mach-E electric SUV starts at $43,995. It's affordable, easy to operate, fun to drive, and stays relevant with over-the-air updates.
Honda, Acura issue 3 recalls totaling more than 1.4M cars
Honda has issued three recalls affecting 1.4 million vehicles for faulty front driveshafts, body control modules, and power window master switches.
With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2021 BMW X5 earns our respect with all-around excellence.
From Motor Authority:
2021 Acura TLX Advance SH-AWD
Acura TLX: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee
A sleeker, sportier, more luxurious Acura TLX earns a shot at Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 award.
Hennessey Venom F5 arrives with $2.1M price tag and 1,817 horsepower, aims for 311 mph
The first Hennessey Venom F5 has been built with 1,817-horsepower and a claimed top speed of over 311 mph.
Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV is the electric race car of the future
“Gran Turismo” fans will soon have a 1,900-horsepower Jaguar concept to race in the virtual world.
From Green Car Reports:
First drive review: 2021 Toyota Mirai goes faster and farther, but is that enough?
The 2021 Mirai moves to a rear-wheel drive platform borrowed from Lexus and gets improvements to the fuel cell stack, the interior, and the tech throughout.
VW is testing a DC wallbox good for bi-directional charging, smart grid uses
The wallbox could help electric cars serve as a backup power source for homes, or as a way to integrate battery-electric vehicles with the grid.
Lordstown Endurance electric pickup will spawn electric RV project with Camping World
The companies plan to build a Class C electric RV based on the skateboard chassis and platform of the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup.
