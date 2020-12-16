Ford Mustang Mach-E and Acura TLX vie for the prize, 2021 Toyota Mirai driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford Mustang Mach-E: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The Mach-E electric SUV starts at $43,995. It's affordable, easy to operate, fun to drive, and stays relevant with over-the-air updates.

Honda, Acura issue 3 recalls totaling more than 1.4M cars

Honda has issued three recalls affecting 1.4 million vehicles for faulty front driveshafts, body control modules, and power window master switches.

2021 BMW X5 review

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2021 BMW X5 earns our respect with all-around excellence.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Acura TLX Advance SH-AWD

Acura TLX: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

A sleeker, sportier, more luxurious Acura TLX earns a shot at Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 award.

Hennessey Venom F5 arrives with $2.1M price tag and 1,817 horsepower, aims for 311 mph

The first Hennessey Venom F5 has been built with 1,817-horsepower and a claimed top speed of over 311 mph.

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo SV is the electric race car of the future

“Gran Turismo” fans will soon have a 1,900-horsepower Jaguar concept to race in the virtual world.

From Green Car Reports:

First drive review: 2021 Toyota Mirai goes faster and farther, but is that enough?

The 2021 Mirai moves to a rear-wheel drive platform borrowed from Lexus and gets improvements to the fuel cell stack, the interior, and the tech throughout.

VW is testing a DC wallbox good for bi-directional charging, smart grid uses

The wallbox could help electric cars serve as a backup power source for homes, or as a way to integrate battery-electric vehicles with the grid.

Lordstown Endurance electric pickup will spawn electric RV project with Camping World

The companies plan to build a Class C electric RV based on the skateboard chassis and platform of the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup.