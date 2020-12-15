2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets all the headlines: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E review

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is an electric crossover SUV that balances quick and agile performance with up to a 300-mile range to earn a TCC Rating of 8.6 out of 10.

Toyota Sienna: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The 2021 Toyota Sienna goes hybrid to deliver 36 mpg combined along with lots of room and comforts for the family.

2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class performs well, with strong engines, a smooth ride, and capable handling. We rate it a 7.2 out of 10 overall.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

First drive review: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E ponies up the fun

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E may not feel like it's pony car namesake, but it's a fun electric crossover with up to 300 miles of range.

Alfa Romeo 4C bows out after 2020, will go out with 33 Stradale Tributo special

The 4C is on its way out but Alfa Romeo has already confirmed a new model to help fill the void.

2022 Jeep Compass-based 3-row SUV spy shots: Compact family hauler in the works

Jeep's global lineup will soon have a total of five three-row SUVs.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive - Portland, OR

First drive review: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV redefines the pony car

The Mach-E is the first non-Tesla to be able to hit 300 miles of range in some forms; we take a first drive in a Premium 4X version rated at 270 miles.

Mercedes-Benz confirms two electric SUVs for Alabama production in 2022

The Alabama factory will build an SUV variant of the previously-teased EQS electric luxury sedan, as well as a second electric SUV called EQE, beginning in 2022.

Truckmakers commit to 2040 diesel phaseout in Europe, CO2-neutral manufacturing in the US

A group of truckmakers has moved the timeline for retiring diesel truck production 10 years earlier.