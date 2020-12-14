2021 Kia K5, 2021 RAV4 Prime, and 2020 Chevy Corvette vie for the prize: What's New @ The Car Connection

Kia K5: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

Replacing the Kia Optima, the 2021 K5 mid-size sedan has extraordinary value, attractive styling, good driving feel, and is good enough to be a finalist for our Best Car To Buy 2021.

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid gets 25 mpg, besting the Ram 1500 and Chevy Silverado

The 2021 Ford F-150's 25/26/25 mpg EPA ratings make it the most efficient gasoline-powered four-wheel-drive pickup.

2021 BMW 5-Series review

The 2021 BMW 5-Series luxury mid-size sedan earns a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10 for its loaded features, advanced technology, and performance that ranges from an efficient plug-in hybrid to a twin-turbo V-8.

Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee: Chevrolet Corvette

The Corvette's switch to a mid-engine design makes its power more accessible and turns the car to an every man's exotic. That earned it a spot in Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021 competition.

Elvis Presley's 1969 Mercedes-Benz 600 is for sale

Elvis Presley was such a big fan of the Mercedes-Benz 600 that at one point he owned two of them.

Mercedes-Benz to build EQE SUV and EQS SUV in US

Mercedes-Benz's EQ family of EVs will be expanded to 8 members by the end of 2022.

Toyota RAV4 Prime: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2021 finalist

With 42 miles of electric range and a rated 38 mpg as a hybrid, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime gives a market bestseller leading-edge versatility.

Geely's Zero EV project is already a prototype: 435-mile range, deliveries in 2021

Volvo and Polestar vehicles are expected with some of the same underpinnings, expected to include a long-life 800-volt battery.

Toyota EV with solid-state batteries: 10-minute full charge, prototype reportedly due in 2021

With prototypes powered by solid-state batteries already due for 2021, Toyota could ramp up production of the tech before 2025.