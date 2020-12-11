2021 BMW X3 rated, 2020 Porsche 911 S tested, 2021 F-150 Hybrid gets 25 mpg: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 BMW X3 review

With a TCC Rating of 7.5 out of 10, the 2021 BMW X3 is one of our top-ranked luxury SUVs.

Hyundai Sonata: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata's positioned well in our Best Car To Buy bracket, thanks to its luxury touches, its silken silhouette, and the 52-mpg rating for the Hybrid edition.

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

The curvy performance sedan earns a 7.2 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

Review update: 2020 Porsche 911 S flirts with perfection

The 2020 Porsche 911 S is the perfect sports car in many ways, with just a few minor imperfections.

Preview: 2021 Subaru WRX and WRX STI soldier on with minor updates

They may be getting old, but Subaru's WRX and WRX STI are still hard to beat for performance fans on a budget.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing to come standard with 6-speed manual transmission

Cadillac will make a 6-speed manual transmission standard in the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing, with a 10-speed automatic optional.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford F-150

At 25 mpg, the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid is the efficiency leader of big gasoline trucks

The electric-truck invasion hasn't yet started. Is 25 mpg the leading edge of pickup truck efficiency?

Bollinger B1 and B2 electric trucks look rather different in "production intent" form

The Michigan-based electric-truck startup has made a series of minor design changes that altogether give the trucks a different look.

Freewire and BP unit ally for more UK fast chargers without grid upgrades

DC fast chargers that aren't tied to particular places in the grid are part of a buildout aiming to install 700+ additional stations by 2025.