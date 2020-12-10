2021 Mazda Miata priced, Jaguar celebrates E-Type, electric vans roll out: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Mazda MX-5 roadster costs $250 more at $27,775

The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster gets a modest price bump on base models but it now comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai Elantra: Best Car To Buy 2021 nominee

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra’s comprehensive redesign augments the compact sedan’s strengths and the Hybrid and N-Line models expand its appeal.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class review

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class soothes drivers inside an urban oasis—and roars to life in AMG trim. We give it a 7.0 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition celebrates the E-Type's 60th birthday in gorgeous green

The Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition revives a green paint color not used since the 1960s to celebrate the E-Types 60th birthday.

Honda Civic Type R production stopped due to parts shortage

Traffic at ports as a result of Brexit is causing delays of deliveries to Honda's plant in the United Kingdom.

Audi E-Tron GT electric super sedan starts production ahead of early 2021 reveal

Audi's version of the Porsche Taycan is coming up shortly.

From Green Car Reports:

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Amazon delivery van

Next-gen Mercedes eSprinter electric vans revealed, arriving to US around 2023

Mercedes has confirmed that the new version of the electric van currently under development will be sold in the U.S.

Portland’s sequel to Electric Avenue asks: How will we charge big electric trucks?

Near Daimler Trucks North America headquarters in Portland, a site called Electric Island will help fine-tune charging solutions for electric semis and delivery trucks.

Rivian charging network will be partly proprietary, partly patchwork

Like Tesla, Rivian aims to create some of its own charging infrastructure—though some of it will support the trucks' recreational push.